Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Earns News Impact Rating of 3.00

Press coverage about Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aytu Bioscience earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AYTU opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Aytu Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYTU shares. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

