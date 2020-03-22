B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 488 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $93.46 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

