Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €129.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.67 ($125.19).

Bechtle stock opened at €95.55 ($111.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 12-month high of €149.00 ($173.26).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

