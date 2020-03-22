Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.78 ($59.04).

BOSS opened at €21.37 ($24.85) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a fifty-two week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.47.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

