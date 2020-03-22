Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $192,000 in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.07% of GenMark Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 589,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $5.36 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $251.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

