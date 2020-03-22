Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $118,426,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.