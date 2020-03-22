Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Banco Macro worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 206.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 43.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 38.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $16.36 on Friday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

