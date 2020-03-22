Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Waters were worth $110,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Waters by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,602,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,075,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waters by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 622,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,505,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.13.

Waters stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

