Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.25% from the company’s previous close.

MANT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Mantech International stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.94. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Mantech International by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

