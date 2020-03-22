Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.30

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.30 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 218609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,724,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

