Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 991 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NetGear were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 97,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetGear, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NetGear’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

