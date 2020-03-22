Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,896,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 952,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $236,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,053,000 after acquiring an additional 272,675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,050,000 after acquiring an additional 286,199 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,866 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,413,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,673,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,258,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,268,000 after acquiring an additional 212,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of HIG opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

