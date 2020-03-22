Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $194,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

