Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of AutoZone worth $233,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,244.79.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $728.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,037.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,121.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $720.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.