Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,097,820 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,002,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $254,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $323,194,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after buying an additional 1,418,120 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,585,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Carnival by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 817,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,553,000 after buying an additional 589,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $57.33.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

