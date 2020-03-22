Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$66.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$75.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNS. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.80.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$50.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$48.01 and a 12 month high of C$76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5900005 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

