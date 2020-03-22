Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$461,888.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

