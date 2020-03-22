Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.25 ($2.53).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 112.52 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

