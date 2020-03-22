Baxter International Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Baxter International stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

