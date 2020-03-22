Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BTE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.72.

TSE BTE opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.39 million and a PE ratio of -16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.59. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.13.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

