Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.67 ($125.19).

BC8 stock opened at €95.55 ($111.10) on Friday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a fifty-two week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The business’s 50-day moving average is €126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

