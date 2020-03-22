Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of BLPH opened at $18.00 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

