Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €8.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.02 ($11.65).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €6.76 ($7.86) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.16. The firm has a market cap of $755.59 million and a PE ratio of 23.30. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €6.54 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of €11.59 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.