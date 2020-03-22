BidaskClub Downgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Sell

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,960 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 963,807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 294,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

