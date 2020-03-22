BidaskClub Downgrades ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

IMGN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $402.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.48.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 559,035 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

