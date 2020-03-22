BidaskClub Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.95.

Shares of DXCM opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. DexCom has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,619,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

