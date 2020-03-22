Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Gap Up to $16.00

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $16.00. Biomerica shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 4,700,624 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

