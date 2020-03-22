BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 23.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were down 23.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $45.30, approximately 792,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 555,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.