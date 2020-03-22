Biosyent (CVE:RX) Cut to “Accumulate” at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton cut shares of Biosyent (CVE:RX) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Biosyent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RX stock opened at C$3.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.89. Biosyent has a twelve month low of C$3.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

