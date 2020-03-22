Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,789,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

