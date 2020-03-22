Blair William & Co. IL Has $417,000 Stock Position in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,565 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.50% of Neuronetics worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 159,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

STIM stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Neuronetics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

