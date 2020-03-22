Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.31 and a 52-week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

