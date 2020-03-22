Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,300 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Flushing Financial worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 112,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 298.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 60,156 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $721,650.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,800 shares of company stock worth $29,198. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

