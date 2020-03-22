Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Blue Bird has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 228,404 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 298,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

