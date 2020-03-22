Bluefin Trading LLC Acquires 34,331 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,471,000 after acquiring an additional 829,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,272,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,156,606. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.