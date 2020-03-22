Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.