Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $7.12 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,000. Bluefin Trading LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,138,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,886,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,986,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,071.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after buying an additional 420,690 shares during the period.

ACWI stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16.

