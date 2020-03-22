Bluefin Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 40,336 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

