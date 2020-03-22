Bluefin Trading LLC Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 165,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,000. Bluefin Trading LLC owned 0.32% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,021 shares of company stock worth $8,458,346 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

