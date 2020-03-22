Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,984 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 76.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

