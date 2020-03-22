Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 396 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVR by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $2,326.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,650.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,705.86. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.