Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 12,781 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,937,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 243.3% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 106,132 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 40.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $286,475.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

