BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Trading 0.2% Higher

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.05, 192,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,818,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

