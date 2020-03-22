Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $4,621,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BOX by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 577.11% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

