Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 535,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 202,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 103,415 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 344,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 46,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 704,131 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

