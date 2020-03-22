Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce $2.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $16.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.50 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

QUIK stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

