Brokers Issue Forecasts for Baxter International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Shares of BAX opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $520,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

