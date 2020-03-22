Brokers Set Expectations for Nexstar Media Group Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings of $17.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXST. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $133.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135,977 shares during the period.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,413 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

