Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.69 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.56% from the stock’s previous close.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE:BEP opened at $35.87 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,161,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.