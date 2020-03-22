Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,601. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth about $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 58.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 71.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

